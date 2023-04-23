Watch Callum Wilson score Newcastle United’s sixth goal against Tottenham to all but seal the points at St. James’ Park.

Harry Kane’s goal gave Spurs the slimmest of hopes but they have been dashed once again as Wilson tapped hope a deflected pass to put the result beyond doubt.

Miguel Almiron’s attempted pass into the box from the right came off the knee of Cristian Romero and rolled into the path of Wilson, who finished past substitute keeper Fraser Forster.

GOAL | Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham | Callum Wilsonpic.twitter.com/0VOp9VEck2 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 23, 2023

Game over now without a doubt as the Magpies look to be heading back into 3rd place in the league table.