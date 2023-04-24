Mateo Kovacic has reiterated that is happy in London and at Chelsea amid reports of a move away from the club this summer.

Kovacic has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of the summer according to 90Min, but speaking to Chelsea’s official website, the Croatian has nothing but praise for England’s capital where he has now been for five years.

“My son goes to nursery here in London, he enjoys it, the people are so nice. I can only say good things about London and England. We feel really great here.”

The 28-year old then touched on his experiences of playing in various countries across his career, before confirming that London is where he has felt most comfortable.

“I had the luck to be in great countries, great cities, new cultures, meeting amazing people. I am blessed I could experience so many nice countries. I learned many lessons, but most of all just to respect all people.

“How they treat me is something I can be thankful for, and I try to treat them the same way. Just be polite as much as I can, and be myself.

“I have been here for five years here already, time flies, and I have been at Chelsea the longest of all the clubs. I feel really at home. There is nothing to not love in London. My family enjoys it, which makes it easier for me. The food is okay, maybe not like in Italy or Spain, but London is amazing!

“When I see where I have been it’s really great. I’m just thankful for the people I have met. It’s been a nice journey.”

Kovacic, who has made 217 appearances for Chelsea since arriving in 2018, is set to enter the last year of his contract at the club this summer and with the Blues in desperate need of a defensive midfielder, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Croatian who could be moved on to make space for new signings in the next window.