Newcastle set to move for talented Barcelona star that’s unhappy at Camp Nou

Although Barcelona have seemingly been on the up in a financial sense since Joan Laporta was re-elected as club president, the damage done by former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, means that Barca need to reduce their wage bill by €200m, per Mundo Deportivo, and that’s likely to appeal to many clubs looking to take advantage of the Catalan club’s unfortunate situation.

There are sure to be the vultures circling come the opening of the summer transfer window, and whilst the Spanish top-flight giant doesn’t necessarily have to accept any offers that come their way, given the predicament that they remain in, looking at every deal in detail is probably going to be a worthwhile venture.

If the club are able to make any sort of inroads into bringing the salary mass down now, then that has to be a positive, even if that includes player sales rather than just salary deferrals from current members of first-team staff.

According to a separate report in Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha isn’t happy at having to play on the left side of a front three, preferring the opposite side.

However, that’s where Ousmane Dembele, when fit, can cause maximum damage for the Catalans, and so it’s no real surprise that Xavi wants the former Leeds United man on the opposite flank.

The report also states that Newcastle have the player in their sights for next season, and they’re a club that the player, apparently, likes a lot.

Under normal circumstances, it’s debatable whether Barca would even entertain the thought of selling the wide man given his seven goals and eight assists this season, per WhoScored.

However, beggars can’t be choosers and a move could end up suiting all parties.