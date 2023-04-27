Opinion: Sir Jim Ratcliffe will never be forgiven by Man United fans if he allows the Glazers access

As the countdown begins to what’s expected to be the final deadline for the Manchester United takeover, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has scored a huge own goal – at least in the eyes of supporters.

According to The Times (subscription required), the potential new owner of the Red Devils has proposed a deal whereby the Glazer family will be allowed to retain 20 percent of the club.

For those Red Devils fans that have watched their club effectively decaying under the current ownership, news that a potential buyer may actively seek to keep them involved is likely to be met with disbelief.

The report reiterates that Sheikh Jassim is only interested in a total buyout of the club, and if any supporters have misgivings about Man United falling into Qatari hands, they may be assuaged if it’s a decision between that scenario or one which keeps the Glazers involved at Old Trafford.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Glazers accepting Sir Jim’s deal even it’s lower than Sheikh Jassim’s, given that they could still potentially exercise some control.

Were that precise scenario come to pass, even with Sir Jim installed, it’s likely to see continued protests.

He’d also surely never be forgiven by the vast majority of the match-going United public.

It’s a recurring nightmare at present but after Friday’s deadline has passed there should hopefully be some more clarity as to what’s coming next.