Video: Sheikh Jassim to make a ‘take it or leave it’ world record bid for Man United that falls well short of Glazer’s valuation

The final deadline to get bids in for the ownership of Man United is looming, and one bidder is expected to make a world record bid but, importantly, it still falls well short of the Glazer family’s valuation of the club.

According to Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim will put his money where his mouth is before the 10pm UK deadline and increase his last bid to just over £5bn.

That represents a new world record purchase amount for a sports team, however, it will be almost a billion pounds less than the £6bn it’s reported that the Glazers want to relinquish control.

