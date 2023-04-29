Leicester City have been urged by former Arsenal player Ray Parlour to hire Graham Potter.

After making the recent decision to sack Brendan Rodgers following a disappointing campaign that sees the Foxes near the bottom of the Premier League table and starring at the possibility of being relegated to the Championship, the King Power owners opted to bring in Dean Smith.

However, with the 2015-16 champions still struggling for results, Parlour believes it would be wise to hire former Brighton and Chelsea manager Potter – a tactician who Pep Guardiola has often praised and on one occasion referred to the Englishman as an ‘exceptional’ manager.

When asked if Leicester should offer Potter, who was sacked from Chelsea earlier this year after just six months in charge, a quick return to management, Parlour, who spoke to talkSPORT, said: “Absolutely,”

“I think he needs another opportunity. So many players to deal with, it is always going to be a tough job at Chelsea. Look at Frank Lampard (five games, five defeats). He’s gone in there and he can’t get results either!

“Maybe its not just the manager’s fault.”