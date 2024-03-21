Next Man Utd manager odds: Southgate and Tuchel among favourites to replace Ten Hag

Will we be seeing Manchester United make a change of manager this summer? It seems that since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group purchased their 25% stake of the club there’s been more and more speculation about who could be the next Man Utd manager.

The jury is still out on Erik ten Hag’s performance since taking over at Old Trafford last season, when he won the Carabao Cup final and made it into the top four, but with some hugely unconvincing performances along the way.

United have been worse this season and may not qualify for the Champions League again, while winning a trophy also looks a huge challenge, so it might be time for Ten Hag to make way and for the next Man Utd manager to come in and help start a new era under the new ownership.

For the time being, a look at Oddschecker shows quite clearly that England manager Gareth Southgate is the favourite with almost all bookies right now to be the next Man Utd manager, while Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter are close behind.

Southgate has done some impressive work during his time in charge of England, but many MUFC fans won’t be entirely convinced he’s the right man for the job.

Next Man Utd manager: Can the Red Devils land a big name?

Southgate doesn’t quite have the credentials of someone like Tuchel, who won the Champions League during his time in charge at Chelsea, while other fans will be desperate to see an up-and-comer like Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim or Roberto De Zerbi taking the job.

Still, can United realistically compete with big clubs like Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who also have managerial vacancies coming up this summer, for those elite level coaches?

It will be interesting to see who ends up being the next Man Utd manager, but in many ways one could also see the appeal of sticking with Ten Hag when the options out there are either too ambitious or not ideal.