Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he does ‘feel a little bit for Chelsea’ when talking about their big spending and their season so far.

The Blues are currently 12th in the Premier League, only three other teams in England’s top flight have scored fewer goals so far this season.

Kai Havertz is their top scorer so far in the 2022/23 campaign with seven league goals, Raheem Sterling is second with only three to his name.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Klopp gave his reasoning for why things may have gone south for Chelsea this season.

He stated, “I feel a little bit for Chelsea to be honest because it’s not going well I think they’re a top, top team, but on the other side it’s good.

“It’s good to see you cannot just bring top players together and think it works out, you have to build a team and that’s what the guys there obviously underestimated and gave the coaches a nearly impossible job to do.

“You cannot have two dressings, you cannot train on two pitches. You have to create relationships, you have to create team spirit.”

When you consider that they spent around £600 million on transfers this season, it’s clear that a mid-table finish is far from good enough. Clearly adding a bunch of new players into the mix didn’t work from a Chelsea perspective.

With a number of new additions to the squad in the 2022/23 campaign and three different managers so far, it’s evident that the Blues are a club that is totally unsettled.

Should they appoint Mauricio Pochettino who could be announced as the new boss next week (Sky Sports), we believe it’s a step in the direction as far as steadying the ship is concerned.