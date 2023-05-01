Lovro Majer has caught the eyes of Liverpool and Arsenal with both sides needing reinforcements in the midfield department.

This is according to Daily Mail, who say that the pair have been watching the development of Majer more than anyone over the past few months as they look to add more names to their respective squads.

Liverpool’s need for a midfield refresh is well known and Majer is the latest name to be added to their shortlist ahead of the summer.

The 25-year old has been a regular for Rennes this season, playing 37 matches in all competitions, including all eight of his side’s matches in the Europa League before they were knocked out in the Round of 32 on penalties to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, but with the pair likely to cost hefty fees this summer, Majer could be a sensible alternative, with the Daily Mail saying that £30million could be enough for the two Premier League sides to try and tempt him away from Ligue 1.

A central midfielder, Majer has the ability to attack and defend well and it surely won’t be long before someone does snap him up.