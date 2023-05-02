West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has labelled Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as a “special” player.

Tomorrow evening the Hammers travel to the Etihad for a Premier League clash. City will look to add another win to their collection this season as they attempt to pull further away from title challengers Arsenal.

Back in August when the last time the two sides met in the league, it was Man City who won 2-0 thanks to a Haaland brace.

The Polish stopper did start the game but didn’t feel the wrath of the Norweigan striker as he went off injured 29 minutes in when the scores were level.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fabianski raved about Haaland and claimed he could do pretty much everything on a football pitch.

He stated, “He’s special. He’s got almost everything that you would want in a striker. Obviously, he’s scoring a lot of goals, but he’s working hard for the team as well.

“He’s making great runs, he’s good on the ball, he’s powerful, he can shoot, he can head and he takes penalties.

“I think the only thing he doesn’t do is take free-kicks! But other than that, he almost does everything out there on the pitch.”

It’s no wonder that the West Ham man is in awe of Haaland, he’s been thoroughly impressive in his first Premier League season.

In just 44 appearances, Haaland has 50 goals and eight assists across all competitions. When you consider Pep Guardiola’s side paid around £51 million for him, that’s incredible value for money.

Should Fabianski be selected for the match against City, he’ll certainly be weary of the City striker and what he’s capable of.