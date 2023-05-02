Manchester United could make a move to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison when the summer transfer window opens in just over a month’s time.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who claim that the player will leave the Foxes, regardless of their Premier League status next season.

The same report also states that the 26-year-old could be sold between the range of £45 million and £60 million.

Despite battling for Premier League survival, Maddison has had a tremendous goal and assist return this season for Leicester.

In 26 league matches, the England international has delivered 17 goal contributions across the 2022/23 campaign thus far.

Adding Maddison into the mix would certainly provide depth and competition to Man United’s midfield. Additionally, he can operate on the right wing, which would mean Erik ten Hag would have a pretty versatile player at his disposal.

Based on how Antony has fared playing in that role for Man United this season, we’d certainly take the Englishman over him at the moment.

His cut price will certainly make him an attractive asset to the Red Devils and any other interested party, it could end up being a potential bargain for whoever acquires his services.