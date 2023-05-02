(Video) Martin Odegaard curls Arsenal in front against Chelsea

Watch Martin Odegaard finish beautifully from range to give Arsenal a massive lead over struggling Chelsea at the Emirates.

Arsenal have shown intent early on and their dominance has counted through Odegaard.

Granit Xhaka had plenty of space on the left to pick out the Norwegian on the edge of the box and he curled a first-time effort past Kepa into the top corner.

Chelsea’s issues continue and they now have a mountain to climb.

