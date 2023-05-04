Chelsea open talks with £45m-rated ace regarding summer transfer

Chelsea are interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea have already opened talks with the 19-year-old defensive midfielder regarding a summer transfer. They believe that a deal can be done for £45 million in the coming months.

The 19-year-old has been an instant hit at Southampton joining the club from Manchester City and he has been one of the most exciting young midfielders in the league this season. Chelsea need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, especially if players like N’Golo Kanté end up leaving on a free transfer.

Lavia could be a quality long-term partner for Enzo Fernandez and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can get the deal across the line.

Southampton are in real danger of going down to the Championship and they are likely to lose top-quality players in the summer. The 19-year-old midfielder will not want to play in the second division and he will want to continue in the top flight. The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for him.

A move to Chelsea would be a major step up in the midfielder’s career and it could accelerate his development. Lavia will be hoping to play for a club capable of challenging for trophies, and Chelsea certainly have the squad to compete at a high level.

The Blues have spent significant sums of money over the last two transfer windows and they will look to challenge for the league title next year.

Having a solid midfield base will be crucial to their success and Lavia has the skill set to complement club-record signing Fernandez perfectly.