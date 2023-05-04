Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Football Insider claim that Spurs could be paying £60 million to the Foxes to bring him to North London.

A recent report from The Telegraph said that Leicester will sell Maddison at the end of the season, even if they were to avoid relegation.

The 26-year-old has been their shining light in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in the Premier League.

There have been reports that Tottenham are planning a rebuild for the upcoming transfer window, which suggests a lot of ins and outs will occur.

Based on the stats from the past year, they’re not many better than Maddison when it comes to goal contributions. He ranks in the top 7% and 6% for non-penalty and assists across Europe’s top leagues (FBref).

Signing the Leicester man would certainly cost them a pretty penny, but if you’re looking to add goals and assists to your squad then the pursuit of the 26-year-old certainly makes a lot of sense due to his numbers and proven Premier League experience.