(Video) Carbon copy Gundogan quick-fire brace vs. Leeds edges Man City closer to title

Leeds United FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are inching closer to the Premier League title.

The Cityzens, who are in action in on Saturday afternoon and hosting Sam Alladyce’s Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium, have predictably taken an early lead thanks to a brace from midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Conor Gallagher scores a fine header to give Chelsea the lead against Bournemouth
Declan Rice set for massive pay rise if he signs for Arsenal
Real Madrid preparing to include add-ons in deal to sign Jude Bellingham

Despite starting the match a little slower than they usually do, the defending champions have once again proven why they’re the firm favourites to lift this season’s title.

Winger Riyad Mahrez linked up well with Gundogan before the midfielder fired in a shot from the edge of the Whites’ area.

And doubling his tally just eight minutes later, the German produced the goods again with an almost-carbon copy build-up and finish.

Pictures via BeIN Sports.

More Stories Ilkay Gundogan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.