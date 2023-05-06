(Video) Carbon copy Gundogan quick-fire brace vs. Leeds edges Man City closer to title

Manchester City are inching closer to the Premier League title.

The Cityzens, who are in action in on Saturday afternoon and hosting Sam Alladyce’s Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium, have predictably taken an early lead thanks to a brace from midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Despite starting the match a little slower than they usually do, the defending champions have once again proven why they’re the firm favourites to lift this season’s title.

Winger Riyad Mahrez linked up well with Gundogan before the midfielder fired in a shot from the edge of the Whites’ area.

GOAL | Manchester City 1-0 Leeds | Gundoganpic.twitter.com/77BQGgDdyi — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 6, 2023

And doubling his tally just eight minutes later, the German produced the goods again with an almost-carbon copy build-up and finish.

GOAL | Manchester City 2-0 Leeds | Gundoganpic.twitter.com/D00Py8JyzA — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 6, 2023

Pictures via BeIN Sports.