Man City still in Jude Bellingham race but he could snub them in favour of Real Madrid transfer for brutal reason

Manchester City are still interested and still in the race for the transfer of Jude Bellingham, but seem fully aware that Real Madrid are the clear favourites to win this transfer battle.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, with the transfer news expert explaining that Bellingham had been keen to leave Borussia Dortmund for a historic club, putting Real Madrid in pole position for his signature.

This must be pretty brutal for Man City, who, for all their success under Pep Guardiola, seemingly still don’t quite have that same pull as an established giant like Real, simply due to their lack of history…

City were certainly not anywhere near Europe’s biggest clubs until their takeover in 2008, when they became one of the richest football clubs in the world overnight.

This has helped them enjoy plenty of success and play some great football under Guardiola in particular, but it seems Bellingham was too taken in by the glamour of Real Madrid, who have won the Champions League 14 times, alongside so many other major honours over the course of many decades.