Pundit Ally McCoist has admitted that he’d be “really concerned” for Declan Rice if here to join Manchester United this summer.

The Daily Mail recently reported that West Ham United would be willing to sell the England international in the next transfer window as he’s ready to leave and fight for trophies elsewhere.

In the past year the 24-year-old ranks in the top 3% for interceptions made across Europe’s top five leagues (FBref).

In addition, the midfielder has five goal contributions in the league this season and has 41 caps for England.

Speaking on TalkSport, McCoist had his say on which Premier League club would be the best destination for Rice.

He stated, “I’d be really concerned if he’d be going to Manchester United at this moment, I’ve got to be honest. I think they’ve done really, really well. I’ve got to say and you’d have to say two Cup finals and won the League Cup. If they could win the FA Cup which they’ll be second favourites to do and finish in the top four I think is a more than acceptable season. I think it’s a really good season.

“However, the last couple of games have just kind of set alarm bells ringing in my head looking at them. I think they’re probably farther away than I actually thought. So I’m not sure he’d be going there.

“Liverpool’s midfield crying out for Declan Rice, absolutely crying out.

“Chelsea have got an excellent midfield but I don’t know if they’re going to spend that much money.

“I would say wasted money spent the best part a half a billion pounds you’re finishing 12th and 13th that’s not great.

“I’ve got to be brutally honest here,

“If you’re an Arsenal fan, that’s the move of the season.”

With the way Arsenal have climbed up the table from last season, it seems as if manager Mikel Arteta is developing a special team at the Emirates.

When you consider that they’re such a young side, this Gunners team can only get better and better.

Adding him into the equation of any of those teams would certainly bolster their quality in midfield. At only 24-years-old, he’ll likely only get better and better, so it’s no wonder that a lot of interest in him.