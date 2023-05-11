Barcelona offer star player new five-year deal to ward off Premier League suitors

As Barcelona edge towards their first La Liga title in a while, the Catalans appear keen to get some of their transfer business done early, including tying one of their star names, previously linked with Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United at various points, to a new long-term contract.

For Joan Laporta and his board, and for coach Xavi Hernandez, finally having a period of calm after 18 months of so of uncertainty, has to paramount.

In June and July of this year, Ousmane Dembele’s buyout clause dips from €100m to €50m according to MARCA, and that will surely see the vultures circling again for the French World Cup winner.

The outlet also suggest that in order to keep the Premier League clubs and any other interested parties at bay, Barcelona will offer Dembele a contract until 2028.

Initial discussions have apparently already taken place and it’s believed that the player has instructed his agent to accept the proposal, with personal terms needing to be agreed.

If the club are intent on bringing back Lionel Messi this summer, which appears to be by no means close to being completed at this point, having Dembele still in situ may well help persuade the Argentinian.

Before he left for Paris Saint-Germain, Messi had struck up quite the partnership with Dembele, and if those two were part of a front three with Robert Lewandowski, the Catalans could really make a statement domestically and in Europe next season.