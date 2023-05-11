Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Eric Dier still has “a role” to play at Tottenham Hotspur, following recent talk of him potentially signing a new deal.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are looking to give Dier a new three-year deal.

He joined Tottenham back in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon, who had previously picked him up from Everton’s under-18s.

The 29-year-old has played 361 times for Spurs since then, he’s also received 49 England caps throughout his career so far.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones gave his verdict on how Tottenham’s defence has gotten on without him in the starting eleven recently.

He stated, “I don’t think it’s the first time that Tottenham have looked stronger without Dier.

“He’s not had his most consistent season by any means.

“But there’s also talk about him extending his stay at the club. So, I still think there’s a role for him to play.”

If the club are planning on buying and selling a number of players this summer, then we feel that Dier should be moved on in the next window.

He’s often prone to a mistake and with Spurs’ defence being leaky at times, you get this feeling that they should look to improve their options at the back. A bit of spring cleaning in that area would also help improve their overall quality defensively.