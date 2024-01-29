Newcastle United have reportedly made an approach over the potential transfer of Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Tottenham.

Bayern seem to be trying to build a strong English contingent at the Allianz Arena at the moment after bringing in Harry Kane in the summer and Eric Dier this January, and it seems Ramsey is another who could be one to watch, according to The Athletic.

Valued at around £50million by Villa, Ramsey has shone since making his way up from the club’s academy into the first-team in recent years, and it makes sense that the 22-year-old is now attracting links with bigger clubs.

Newcastle seem to be showing the strongest and most advanced interest, according to The Athletic, but it remains to be seen if they’ll realistically be able to persuade Villa to sell such an important player in the middle of what is turning to be such a memorable season at Villa Park.

There’s not long left to get a big deal like this over the line for January, but one imagines Ramsey will be one to watch in the months ahead if he doesn’t get a winter move.

Newcastle would certainly do well to bring someone like him in after the suspension of Sandro Tonali, which has left them a little short of depth in midfield.