Callum Wilson worries Newcastle fans about top four chances

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has admitted he’s now less sure about his side’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

The England international was on the losing side as Newcastle were beaten 2-0 at home by Arsenal at the weekend, and with Liverpool in such fine form, it could be that Champions League qualification is now under threat.

Wilson, speaking this week following that result, has now mentioned that he’s worried about Liverpool catching up with Newcastle.

“I said I could smell [Champions League] a couple of weeks ago now that scent is gone,” he joked. “I don’t know where it’s gone. [Sniffs] I can’t find it!”

Newcastle remain in third place, two points ahead of Manchester United and three points ahead of Liverpool.