The sporting director of Bayern Munich Hasan Salihamidzic has commented on the future of their loan star Joao Cancelo who joined them from Manchester City in January.

Cancelo completed the loan switch to the Bundesliga outfit on transfer deadline day. In 17 league matches, the full-back has scored once and provided four assists for Bayern.

Salihamidzic spoke to Kicker journalist Georg Holzner (quoted by Fabrizio Romano) on what the future holds for the Portuguese star.

He stated, “We will see after the end of the season… it’s too early now”.

“There are no talks yet”.

With an impressive stint for the German outfit, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if the 28-year-old were to join Bayern on a permanent basis.

With City boss Pep Guardiola allowing him to go out on loan, it suggests that he would be open to letting him go. Nathan Ake has really impressed when he’s played in that position in the second half of the season.

It’s another example of just how far ahead Guardiola is of so many footballing brains, not a lot of people would’ve thought the Dutchman could’ve looked like a first-class left-back.

Cancelo is certainly still a top player, so a move to the German capital would make a lot of sense. As the saying goes, real recognises real.