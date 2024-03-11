Barcelona star says he is “sure” English club will win the Champions League

Barcelona face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday night and ahead of the match, Joao Cancelo has named his parent club Man City as the favourites to lift the trophy.

The Premier League club won their first European crown last year beating Inter Milan in the final and the Manchester club are seen as clear favourites to do that again this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are already in the hat for the quarter-finals, which is something Barcelona will be trying to achieve this week.

The Catalan club are miles away from their heyday and are very unlikely to win a sixth Champions League trophy this season. Knowing that Man City loanee Joao Cancelo has named his parent club as the favourites to win Europe’s top competition again.

“Man City are the favorites to win the Champions League,” the defender told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Fabrizio Romano.

“I think so because of the squad, the style of playing, manager. They can win two Champions League in a row, I’m sure.”

Who will challenge Man City for the Champions League?

There are only a handful of teams that can win the Champions League this season with Arsenal maybe the closest thing to beating the Man City to the title. The Gunners have been in top form since the turn of the year and are peaking at the right time.

Many will regard Real Madrid as the closest challengers to City given their history in the competition and the individual players the La Liga side have. The Spanish giants are not playing their best football at present but that may change over the coming weeks.

Other than that, Inter Milan will be seen as a dark horse as Simone Inzaghis’s team have been excellent this season and are running away with Serie A. This will allow them to focus on the Champions League and having reached the final last season, this will all work in their favour.