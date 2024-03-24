Man City star slams “ungrateful” Pep Guardiola for creating “fake stories”

Man City loanee Joao Cancelo has opened up about his time at the Etihad in a recent interview and the Barcelona star went in on his former manager, Pep Guardiola.

The full-back was one of the best in the world in his position under the Spanish coach’s watch and it was Guardiola who first started to bring Cancelo into midfield.

However, something in their relationship changed during the 2022/23 campaign and that saw the Portuguese star sent on loan to Bayern Munich, before being shipped to Barcelona for the current season.

It was reported at the time that Cancelo had an attitude problem but the full-back had also lost his place in Man City’s starting 11.

The defender has now opened up about what happened at the Manchester club and the Barca star has labelled his parent club “ungrateful”.

Joao Cancelo labels Man City and Pep Guardiola “ungrateful”

Speaking to A Bola, Cancelo has opened up about his time at Man City and the “fake stories” that surrounded his decline at the Premier League club.

“There were fake stories about me at City. I’ve never been a bad teammate,” the defender said via Fabrizio Romano.

“I remember once I was robbed and assaulted at home and the next day I was playing at Emirates against Arsenal.

“These are things you don’t forget, I left my wife and daughter alone at home still scared, in shock, to play for City.

“At City, they were a bit ungrateful to talk about me like this, I’ve been an important player for them.”

“I’ve never felt better than any other teammate, but it’s the manager’s opinion,” Cancelo continued to tell A Bola via Fabrizio Romano.

“People remember this because Guardiola has much more strength than me when he says something… I prefer to know that I’m telling the truth. I never lied.”

There are two sides to every story and we may never know which one is true in this case.

The only certain thing is that something happened between Cancelo and Guardiola, with it being very unlikely that the Portuguese star ever returns to Man City.