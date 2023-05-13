Video: Rasmus Kristensen gives Leeds a Premier League lifeline with late equaliser against Newcastle

Leeds United have gained a vital point in their fight against relegation from the Premier League, after Rasmus Kristensen fired in a late equaliser against Newcastle.
The hosts were trailing 2-1 with just over 10 minutes to go when, out of nowhere, Kristensen fired in a low, hard shot which somehow found the back of the net to send the Elland Road crowd delirious.
Newcastle’s Champions League hopes will have taken a bit of a hit in the process, with Eddie Howe unlikely to be pleased that his side squandered the chance to cement their third-place.
For their part, Leeds remain in the bottom three but this result will give them confidence they can beat the drop.
Pictures from BT Sport and fuboTV