Video: Rasmus Kristensen gives Leeds a Premier League lifeline with late equaliser against Newcastle

Leeds United have gained a vital point in their fight against relegation from the Premier League, after Rasmus Kristensen fired in a late equaliser against Newcastle.

The hosts were trailing 2-1 with just over 10 minutes to go when, out of nowhere, Kristensen fired in a low, hard shot which somehow found the back of the net to send the Elland Road crowd delirious.

Newcastle’s Champions League hopes will have taken a bit of a hit in the process, with Eddie Howe unlikely to be pleased that his side squandered the chance to cement their third-place.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Leeds supporter confronts Newcastle’s Eddie Howe with stewards and security nowhere in sight Klopp keen on collaborative approach with new Liverpool Sporting Director Video: Callum Wilson at the double with a second Newcastle penalty to put the Magpies ahead at Leeds

For their part, Leeds remain in the bottom three but this result will give them confidence they can beat the drop.

Elland Road is bouncing again!! ? Rasmus Kristensen finds a goal from nowhere to find a way back into the game for Leeds! ? pic.twitter.com/kAh7RuyT3W — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 13, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and fuboTV