Newcastle working on quick deal to sign Ligue 1 midfielder

Newcastle United hope to beat Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims the Magpies are looking to ‘speed things up’ in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

Thuram, 22, has enjoyed an excellent season and, consequently, seen his stock rise as one of Europe’s most highly-rated young defensive midfielders.

Although the 22-year-old’s deal with Nice will not expire until 2025, this summer is expected to be the time when the former Monaco youth academy star leaves the Allianz Riviera.

Suitors for Thuram aren’t short either – both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are in the mix to sign him, but according to reports, it is Eddie Howe’s Magpies who are considered the favourites to win the transfer battle.

And speaking about how the Geordies plan on being successful, Galetti, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “Khephren Thuram is a midfielder who has enjoyed very good performances with Nice this season and is attracting the attention of many clubs, including Chelsea, PSG, and at the moment above all Newcastle.

“To beat the fierce competition the Magpies want to speed things up, especially relating to the high possibility of qualification for the next Champions League where they want to arrive with a very competitive squad.”

Since joining Nice in 2019, Thuram, who is currently valued at £32m (TM), has gone on to feature in 138 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 19 goals along the way.