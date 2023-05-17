Arsenal and Manchester City are said to be in talks over a potentially very interesting swap deal involving their full-backs.

FootballTransfers.com have reported that the two clubs are working on a summer swap involving Kieran Tierney and Joao Cancelo, both are available for purchase in the coming window.

Cancelo is currently on loan with Bayern Munich after making the switch to the German capital in January, whilst Tierney has been recently linked with a move to Newcastle United.

The move is certainly one of the more bizarre rumours that have been dropped before the transfer window gets underway next month.

However, there’s some logic to it. Guardiola’s relationship with the Portuguese international has turned sour as per the aforementioned report and the Arsenal man looks to be out of the door in the coming months.

Having said that, it would be very strange if two of the Premier League’s title contenders were to engage in a swap deal.

Especially from City’s perspective, Cancelo would add a lot of depth to the Gunners’ full-back option and could make them a stronger force ahead of next season.