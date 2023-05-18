Video: “Shut up” – heated moment spotted between furious Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola

Man City reached the Champions League final on Wednesday night after beating defending champions Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad but everything was not rosy as Kevin De Bruyne was furious with Pep Guardiola during the match.

The Belgian grabbed two assists on the night but was not at his brilliant best throughout the match and slowed down as the match came to an end.

However, during the match, there was a heated moment between De Bruyne and his manager where the midfielder was spotted telling him to “shut up” after Guardiola told his player to “pass the ball”.

This seems uncharacteristic of the Man City star as he was clearly furious at his manager. After the match, Thierry Henry admitted that De Bruyne was playing through some personal issues and this showed that it is having an effect on the 31-year-old.

De Bruyne and Guardiola put the incident behind them when the Belgian was subbed off as the pair hugged it out.