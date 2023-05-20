Opinion: Man City’s Pep Guardiola is a genius but he still has a way to go to topple Sir Alex

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side have won another Premier League title without even kicking a ball, thanks to Arsenal’s inability to take all three points at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

It means a ‘three-peat’ of titles and follows their two English top-flight triumphs in 2020/21 and 2021/22. Moreover, Guardiola has also achieved that feat in La Liga and the Bundesliga.

The Catalan can be rightly proud of his achievements, which don’t just extend to league titles. He has also routinely won domestic trophies, been a Champions League winning manager on two occasions and has won associated Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies.

He can be rightly considered to be amongst the very best coaches, and he has changed the outlook of the way that the game is played in all three leagues.

However, Sir Alex Ferguson still stands alone as the greatest to have ever managed in the game.

When looking at the Scot’s achievements, one can’t discount those he managed at Aberdeen, including a European Cup Winners Cup final win over Real Madrid, and a first Scottish top-flight title not won by Celtic or Rangers in 15 years.

At Man United he famously also won two Champions League titles including that epic 1999 final against Bayern Munich, multiple league titles and domestic cups.

Importantly, he also has one thing that Guardiola doesn’t yet possess. Longevity.

Pep has been hoovering up trophies since 2008 – just 15 years ago. Sir Alex won his first league title as a manager with St. Mirren back in 1977, before ending his career in 2013 with another Premier League title.

If Guardiola is still winning trophies in another 20 years time, then, and only then, will he join the Scot at the top table.