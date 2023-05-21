Manchester United are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for the German club and his performances have caught the attention of the Red Devils.

Manchester United are hoping to add more depth to the right-back department and Frimpong would be a quality long-term signing.

Aaron Wan Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order. He has not been a regular starter for Erik ten Hag this season and the former Crystal Palace defender needs to leave in order to play regularly.

Manchester United will have to replace him adequately if he leaves the summer and Frimpong seems like the perfect alternative.

The 22-year-old Dutchman is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League, and a move to Manchester United would appeal to him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have held positive discussions regarding a potential move with the player’s agent and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer now.

“They had a meeting with the agent of the player, it was one month ago. It was a positive meeting. Frimpong is giving priority to Premier League football in general. He would love to return to Manchester, he was in the Manchester City academy. He appreciates the city and the lifestyle there.”

Frimpong would add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack going forward. The 22-year-old has been outstanding for Leverkusen and he has nine goals and 10 assists to his name across all competitions.

Working under a top-class coach like Ten Hag will help the talented young Dutchman improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. Furthermore, it would be a major step up in the player’s career as well, and he would get to showcase his qualities at a higher level.