Roberto De Zerbi has called for the Brighton fans to push the team to get one more point from their final two games of the season as they aim for Europa League football.

De Zerbi led Brighton to a huge 3-1 win over already-relegated Southampton this afternoon to assure the Seagulls of a European place as they remain 6th with two games of the season left to play.

Post-match, the celebrations were in full force and De Zerbi was handed the microphone to give a message to the fans.

"We want to play in Europa League not in the Conference League" - Roberto De Zerbi with a message to the Brighton fans after sealing European football next season

Can Brighton do what was considered unthinkable at the start of the season and bring Europa League football to the Amex for the first time ever? With already-crowned league champions Manchester City and Aston Villa left to play, it’ll be a tough ask, but De Zerbi and his side have got more than what it takes to get over the line.