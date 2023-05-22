Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The 32-year-old is nearing the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and it seems the Gunners are keen on him as one potential option to provide more rotation options alongside Martin Odegaard in that number 8 role in midfield.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have had some contact with Gundogan’s representatives already, as well as with those of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The report names a number of other high-profile targets for Arsenal this summer, with the north London giants also considering the likes of West Ham’s Declan Rice, Ruben Neves of Wolves, and Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi.

Gundogan would be an intriguing one, however, as he’d become the latest player to move between City and Arsenal, following last summer’s double swoop for Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Those signings worked out well for Arsenal, turning them into serious title contenders for much of the 2022/23 campaign, and Gundogan looks like another player who could make a good impact at the Emirates Stadium.

The German star has been in fine form recently and could yet have a key role in City winning the treble this term.