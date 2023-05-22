Premier League club weighing up loan transfer move for Manchester United attacker

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is reportedly a transfer target for Aston Villa in a possible loan move this summer.

The Frenchman has struggled for consistency at Man Utd for some time now, and it seems Villa are weighing up a potential summer swoop, according to Football Transfers.

One imagines the Red Devils would be ready to let Martial go as he looks unlikely to have a key role in Erik ten Hag’s side any time soon.

Villa, meanwhile, would probably do well to bolster their attacking options, and Martial could be a tempting option for Unai Emery, who may feel he could get the 27-year-old back to his best.

As noted by Football Transfers, Martial will likely face even more competition for a place at Old Trafford next season, with United targeting a top signing up front this summer.

Another report from Football Transfers has claimed that MUFC are ready to bid for Juventus front-man Dusan Vlahovic.

Harry Kane has also been linked with United by the Mirror and others.

