Despite being rumoured to have already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is reportedly set to be the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claim both Premier League sides are set to battle their Spanish rivals for Neves’ signature ahead of likely Champions League qualification.

With just two league games to go, a win on Monday night at home against Leicester City for Eddie Howe’s flying Magpies will see the Geordies guarantee themselves top-tier European football next season.

Manchester United are in an equally advantageous position. The Red Devils, who sit three points clear of bitter-rivals, Liverpool, can also seal Champions League qualification with one more win against either Chelsea or Fulham.

And should both sides achieve their European goals, they are expected to enter the summer transfer window in search of a new midfielder. Consequently, Neves, who is likely to leave Molineux at the end of the campaign, has emerged as a target for both.

Barcelona are the ongoing saga’s frontrunners at the moment though. The Catalan side, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, are viewed as a Portuguese playmaker’s ‘priority’, but should he have a change of heart and opt to stay in England, Newcastle United and Manchester United are expected to pursue a deal.

During his six years in the Midlands, Neves, who will be out of contract in 12 months, has scored 30 goals and provided 13 assists in 251 matches in all competitions.