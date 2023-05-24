Man United & Chelsea transfer target likely to be put up for sale for £60million

Manchester United and Chelsea may reportedly have to pay big money for the transfer of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer.

It looks like the 21-year-old will be made available by Everton, but they’ll ask for around £60million for him amid interest from Man Utd, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils could do well to invest big money in a top midfield signing this summer, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay in that area of the pitch.

Onana has shown what he can do at Premier League level and it’s not surprising that Everton think they can get good money for him if they put him on the market this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has also told CaughtOffside that Onana was on Chelsea’s list of targets in January, and he wouldn’t rule out the Belgium international being someone they could look at again in the summer.

It’s been a nightmare of a season at Stamford Bridge, and a young talent like Onana could be ideal to come in and replace the ageing and injury-prone N’Golo Kante.