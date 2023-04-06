Exclusive: Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target’s asking price set at £55-60million

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana could be allowed to seal a transfer away from the club this summer if the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea offer something in the region of £55-60million.

The Belgium international looks a hugely impressive young talent after a strong debut season in the Premier League, and Fabrizio Romano has discussed his future in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside today.

Onana was supposedly the subject of interest from Chelsea in January, though Romano is not yet sure if he’ll still be a priority for the Blues in the summer, while he also suggested Arsenal currently look like having different priorities in the transfer market.

Still, it seems a deal is there to be done for the right price, with top clubs surely set to be tempted by the prospect of signing the talented 21-year-old for just £55-60m, which could end up being a bargain in the long run.

“Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is attracting interest again as some fans ask me about reports mentioning both Chelsea and Arsenal,” Romano said.

“He was on Chelsea’s list in January, but I’m not sure yet if it’s something concrete for them in the summer. Arsenal have different names in the list at this stage.

“I think his price tag would be close to £55-60m.”