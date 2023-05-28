Video: Douglas Luiz gives Aston Villa the lead against Brighton inside ten minutes

Aston Villa gets the perfect start as Douglas Luiz puts them ahead against Brighton.

It’s a crucial goal for the home side, who are aiming for a place in Europe next season.

Jacob Ramsey shows great skill, surging down the left flank and delivering a precise cutback to find Luiz in the box.

The Brazilian maintains his composure and slots the ball calmly into the far bottom corner.

Watch the goal below:

? GOAL | Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton | Douglas Luizpic.twitter.com/kdljn1n9au — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 28, 2023

With Tottenham breathing down their necks, Villa know they must secure the win to maintain their European aspirations.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are leading in their game against Leeds, heightening the importance of Villa’s result.