Report: Newcastle move ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign James Maddison

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are set to receive massive setback in their pursuit of Leicester star James Maddison.

90min had previously reported that Tottenham had entered into negotiations with Leicester City to sign the England star, with talks between the clubs reportedly underway. The report added that Leicester City are expected to seek a transfer fee of approximately £55 million for the player.

However, according to the latest report from Sky Sports, Newcastle have leaped ahead of the North London club and are now the favourites to sign the attacking midfielder as the Magpies look to further bolster the team after their qualification to the Champions League.

James Maddison to Newcastle?
Newcastle have a substantial edge in the pursuit of the midfielder, boasting a superior financial position than Spurs which enables them to make a much better offer for the player.

Additionally, they also have the allure of offering him Champions League football, which further bolsters their appeal to the player.

This development will undoubtedly come as a blow to Tottenham, who have long held admiration for the talented midfielder.

