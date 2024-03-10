Spurs dominated Aston Villa in the second half of their crucial showdown on Sunday afternoon, with Emiliano Martinez and Guglielmo Vicario having little to do in the first 45 minutes.

The momentum quickly shifted when Pape Matar Sarr took control down the right flank five minutes into the second half.

Despite having only a few assists since joining Tottenham, Sarr’s creative abjility was evident in the cross he delivered to set up James Maddison for the game’s opening goal.

James Maddison described Sarr’s cross with just one word after the midfielder assisted Tottenham Hotspur’s opening goal against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Maddison described his teammates assist: “I’ve been in the box a lot lately but it hasn’t been falling to me. The manager is always saying just keep making the runs. It was an unbelievable delivery from Pape Sarr, it was just about getting a foot to it.”

Maddison and Tottenham are loving life

Maddison also explained why he excels in this Tottenham Hotspur team: “I love the way this manager wants us to play, I love the way the team plays, the personnel in this side. It suits me. I feel like I’m getting somewhere close to my best again.”

Spurs are currently just two points behind Aston Villa in the standings. With a notably superior goal difference and an important game yet to play, the Lilywhites hold a significant advantage.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa must balance the challenge of European competition as they strive to progress in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Just like the title race, the battle for Champions League qualification is intensifying as the season reaches its climax.