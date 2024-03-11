Maddison unhappy with his £47m teammate against Aston Villa

Tottenham attacking midfielder James Maddison was spotted having a go at teammate Brennan Johnson during the 4-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Maddison has shone for Spurs since his summer move from Leicester City, and he scored in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Villa Park.

Johnson also managed to get on the score sheet, so in the end it was a happy afternoon for everyone involved, but it seems there was some tension earlier on.

On two occasions, Maddison called for the ball from Johnson, only to be ignored by the Welshman.

Maddison was not at all happy with Johnson and made his feelings clear to him, which, in fairness, is surely what you want to see from top players – hunger and high standards.