Three way tug-of-war for Mbappe if he leaves PSG this summer

The news that Kylian Mbappe won’t take up the extra year’s option on his Paris Saint-Germain contract, meaning that he can leave for free in 12 month’s time, is likely to spark a bidding war this summer as the French giants surely can’t consider the possibility of getting nothing for their talisman.

A guarantee of goals for whomever is lucky enough to acquire the World Cup winner’s services, at this stage it would seem that Mbappe has two potential Premier League options and one in La Liga.

Real Madrid’s long-standing interest in the striker is well known, and the Daily Mail suggest that Los Blancos could turn their attentions to Mbappe rather than Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Whether president, Florentino Perez, will welcome the player with open arms given that he has previously turned down the overtures from the Spanish giants is another matter entirely.

The Times (subscription required) suggest that Chelsea will register their interest, though Todd Boehly should be careful what he wishes for.

He’s already seen just how badly things have worked out for his club in the transfer market because of his desire to hoover up talent, but in Mbappe’s case, he and new Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, have history.

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be an option for Championship club this summer Laura Woods to leave talkSPORT’s Breakfast Show after six years Harry Kane transfer odds: Manchester United second-favourites to sign Spurs star

Man United also come into the equation, particularly if Sheikh Jassim wins the battle for control at Old Trafford.

El Pais (subscription required) also have a very interesting report which states that the Qatari owners of PSG advised the player they were studying a move for him to United if Sheikh Jassim were successful, and Mbappe himself appeared interested in the idea.