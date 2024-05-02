Man Utd & Chelsea target keen on PL transfer, no longer seen as untouchable at current club

Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly be options for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jab Oblak this summer as his future looks in some doubt.

The Slovenia international has been one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe for many years now, and it makes sense that he’s perhaps keen to challenge himself somewhere else as he recently turned 31 and might well feel he’s running out of time to win the game’s biggest honours.

According to Todo Fichajes, Oblak is thought to be keen on playing in the Premier League, where Man Utd and Chelsea could be interested in snapping him up, while Atletico no longer see him as untouchable in the way they used to.

This could work out quite well for all involved, in that case, but it remains to be seen precisely what will happen with the player as he also has admirers in the form of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, according to the report.

Oblak transfer: Ideal new goalkeeper option for United and Chelsea?

The goalkeeper position is an issue for United and Chelsea at the moment, so Oblak being available could be good news for two clubs who will want to address the numerous issues that have contributed to below-par seasons at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

Andre Onana joined MUFC last summer but has struggled in his time in English football so far, while CFC also made a signing in goal in the form of Robert Sanchez, who hasn’t looked particularly impressive since joining from Brighton.

If Oblak can get back to his best he’d surely be a big upgrade on either of those ‘keepers, so this could be an interesting saga to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

Todo Fichajes add that although Oblak has a release clause fee of €120m, he could leave for considerably less than that – perhaps even as little as €30m.