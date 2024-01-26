Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak is being pursued by Manchester United to take Andre Onana’s spot at Old Trafford.

David De Gea, the Premier League’s Golden Glove winner from the previous season, was free to leave the Red Devils in the summer when his contract expired.

The Premier League club spent over €50 million to recruit Inter Milan’s Onana as his replacement.

The Cameroonian international, nevertheless, has struggled in goal and has severely hurt Manchester United with poor decision-making. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is responsible for Man United’s elimination from the Champions League this season.

In such a case, sources suggest that the Red Devils would like to trade the African stopper for Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid.

In an exclusive report, Todo Fichajes , a Spanish source, reported that the Rojiblancos are open to receiving bids for the 31-year-old star.

Man Utd are reportedly putting together an offer for £38.5 million (45 million euros), which may be sufficient to entice the former Benfica star.

Oblak has been a great player for the Colchoneros in La Liga. In the 2015–16 season, he was named the top goalie.

The 60-cap player was also voted La Liga’s Most Valuable Player after Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid won the championship in the 2020–21 season.

Man Utd have to find a permanent solution to their goalkeeping dilemma, and a player of Jan Oblak’s caliber may be the answer.

Onana has been a huge disappointment this season after an impressive last season for Inter Milan where he helped them to qualify for the Champions League final. The Red Devils feel it is time to address the issue that has cost them the most this season.