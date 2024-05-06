Chelsea considering surprise approach for 31-year-old goalkeeper

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Slovenian shot-stopper has been one of the Colchoneros’ most important players. The 31-year-old’s decade-long spell at the club means he’s already a legend among fans.

However, while his legacy is cemented, his future is far from certain.

Jan Oblak to end 10-year spell with Atletico Madrid?

Rumoured to be up for sale at the end of the season, Atletico Madrid could be preparing to finally cash in on their number one, and according to a recent written report from AS (via Fichajes), the shot-stopper could have interest from Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues.

Although the Premier League side have used both Robert Sanchez and Dorde Petrovic this season, neither represents a world-class keeper seen in between the Stamford Bridge sticks in the past such as Petr Cech and Carlo Cudicini.

Oblak’s possible transfer would be a different story though.

The experienced keeper has been at the very top of European football almost all of his senior career, and while his loyalty has meant he’s continued in Madrid when he perhaps should have moved on, this summer could see the 6’2″ talisman finally depart the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano Stadium.

During his 10 years with Atletico, Oblak, who has four years left on his contract, has kept 204 clean sheets in 442 games in all competitions.