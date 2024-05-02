Chelsea are looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and they have been linked with a few goalkeepers.

The Blues are reportedly dissatisfied with their goalkeeping choices, Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic.

Even though they will welcome the return of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Real Madrid at the end of the season, they are still looking to sign a better goalkeeping option.

They have been linked with a move for current Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to the Daily Mail (h/t Fichajes).

Now, a former Arsenal goalkeeper has been linked with the goalkeeping position at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus star Wojciech Szczesny is being considered by the Premier League club.

The Polish stopper has been among the best in Europe for a number of seasons and keeps up his impressive form for Juventus.

According to a report in Tuttojuve, Chelsea have set their sights on Poland international goalkeeper Szczesny in their quest for an experienced goalkeeper.

With a contract that expires in 2025, the Poland international has been the Serie A team’s first-choice stopper for a long time.

This season, Szczesny has played in 32 league games for Juventus and has managed 15 clean sheets while conceding 25 goals.

His outstanding form this season has not gone unnoticed.

The Italian giants are looking at new goalkeeping options as they realise that the former Arsenal man is not getting any younger.

It is reported that Juventus would be willing to sell the Pole in the upcoming window if they received an offer of at least €10 million.

He spent more than ten years with Arsenal between 2006 and 2017, making 181 appearances for the Gunners, thus he is well-versed in the Premier League.

Chelsea should consider signing Ramsdale

Even though he has wealth of experience in the game, Chelsea would be better off signing someone like Ramsdale.

The England international was one of Arsenal’s best players last season and contributed greatly to their title challenge against Manchester City.

He still has room for improvement and knows the Premier League better than Szczesny who played for Arsenal seven years ago.