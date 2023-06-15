Premier League opening day fixtures: Burnley face tough Man City test, Luton head to Brighton and Poch gets Liverpool in first game

There’s nothing quite like being on tenterhooks waiting for the fixtures to be released for the first day of the new Premier League season.

For those newly promoted clubs, it’s a first chance to see whether they’re handed a home or away fixture and if it’ll be against the traditional ‘big boys’ in the English top-flight.

Though it’s become commonplace for supposed leaks to crop up a day or two before the official announcement, these are almost always proved incorrect.

In any event, when the first set of games kick off on Saturday, August 11, there are some cracking games to get the campaign off to a flyer.

Vincent Kompany will get the chance for revenge over champions Man City after his Burnley side were completely humiliated in the cup last season, whilst the other new boys Sheffield United and Luton Town face games against Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur in an intriguing London derby, whilst the game of the weekend will surely come at Stamford Bridge where Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look Chelsea side host Liverpool.

Premier League Opening Weekend Fixtures In Full

Burnley v Man City

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth v West Ham

Brighton v Luton

Everton v Fulham

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Brentford v Tottenham

Chelsea v Liverpool

Man United v Wolves

