OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

According to a report from L’Equipe via GFFN, the 22-year-old midfielder is keen on a move to the Premier League and the opportunity to play for Liverpool is an attractive prospect for him.

Apparently, Liverpool have now made it their priority to sign him after securing the services of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Improving the midfield has to be Liverpool’s priority this summer, especially after losing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has the attributes to develop into a world-class player and he could be a key asset for the Reds in the coming seasons.

Thuram is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. Moving to the Premier League could accelerate his development and he would also get to work with a world-class coach like Klopp who has done well to nurture numerous young talents throughout his managerial career.

The German manager could help him improve and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The transfer talks have reportedly accelerated recently and Liverpool will be looking to secure his signature soon. The midfielder has a contract with Nice until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can sign him for a reasonable price this summer.

It has been a dismal campaign for Liverpool and they have missed out on a top-four finish. The Reds will be desperate to get back into the top four once again and they need players like Thuram in order to bounce back strongly.