Newcastle United add Chelsea defender to summer shortlist

Newcastle United have reportedly included Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella on their list of summer transfer targets.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who believe the Magpies could pursue a deal to sign Spain’s Cucurella as Eddie Howe continues his search for a new left-back.

The Geordies have a long-standing interest in Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, but failure to make headway with Arsenal has left the Scotland international uncertain of where he’ll play his football next season.

Consequently, turning their attention to possible alternatives, sporting director Dan Ashworth is believed to be targeting Cucurella – a player he is familiar with after signing him from Getafe during his time working at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Although the Blues signed the Spaniard for a whopping £65m (TM), a disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge means US billionaire owner Todd Boehly, should he sanction the 24-year-old’s sale, stands very little chance of recouping what he paid Brighton and Hove Albion last year.