Real Madrid have apparently received offers from Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella, though neither deal seems imminent.

Defensa Central claims that Chelsea are organising a mass exodus and that they have sent offers to Real Madrid for two of their expensive signings; Fernandez and Cucurella.

Given how implausible the double move currently looks to be, the Spanish powerhouses may not need either player.

Chelsea looking to attract offers for their players

The transfer speculation is already in full force in the media even though the market is a few months away from opening.

A replacement left-back is being sought by Real Madrid to take the position of Ferland Mendy, who is expected to depart in the summer.

Despite his positive attributes, Cucurella has not yet shown his value since moving from Brighton to Chelsea.

Alphonso Davies is reportedly Florentino Perez’s top aim, essentially ruling out any deal for the Chelsea player.

Real Madrid may view Fernandez as a midfield player qualified to play for the team. Any transfer for the Argentine, though, may be contingent on Toni Kroos’ future.

However, Aurelien Tchouameni is someone Perez also has faith in, therefore it may be tough to see the Chelsea player joining in the summer.

Real Madrid are highly unlikely to sign Chelsea players

As it stands, the La Liga leaders are unlikely to make moves for either of these two players as they have other ideas for those positions.

The London club may be subject to Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules given their recent high expenditure since the arrival of news owners at the club.

Despite spending over a billion pounds on new players, the Blues may miss out on a spot in Europe for the second consecutive season if the expensive stars are unable to improve their performance on the pitch.

The Blues must sell since they must earn a significant amount of money in order to comply with PSR rules. If they don’t, they could lose points next season.