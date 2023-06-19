Saudi Arabia club now trying to lure big Tottenham star with €60m offer and huge wages

Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad are expected to make an initial offer of €60M to Tottenham for Son Heung-min as the country tries to lure another of Europe’s big-name stars.

That is according to ESPN, who reports that the Saudi club want the Tottenham star and have offered the forward a four-year contract with a salary of €30m-a-year.

There is some optimism within the Saudi Pro League side that the 30-year-old could be tempted to join Al Ittihad, who are on the brink of agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and have already signed former Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema.

The report says that Tottenham will not entertain any offers for Son, who has a contract in North London until 2025. Spurs seem very keen to hold onto their big stars this summer and the South Korean international has been crucial to the Premier League club in recent years – although he is coming off one of his worst.

The 2021/22 campaign saw Son win the Premier League’s Golden Boot but last year the forward only scored 10 goals across 36 appearances.

If Al Ittihad’s first offer is rejected by Tottenham and they come back with a higher bid than €60m, then this must be a deal that Spurs should consider, as it could go a long way in helping them build a strong squad for next season.